Portrait of Women from Xiamen, by the early Chinese master photographer Lai Fong, was taken in the 1870s and is one of some 20,000 original images in the Stephan Loewentheil Photography of China Collection. Loewentheil is looking for a new home for the collection, preferably in China. Photo: Stephan Loewentheil Photography of China Collection
Biggest photo archive of 19th century China needs a new custodian, says US collector who amassed the 20,000-plus images
- US collector and philanthropist Stephan Loewentheil has accumulated over 20,000 photographs of China taken between 1850 and 1920
- He is looking for a new custodian of the collection – preferably an individual or institution in China. ‘That’s where it belongs,’ 70-year-old says
Topic | Photography
