Master Chinese painter Chang Ta-chien (right) and renowned photographer Hu Chung-hsien in Chang’s flower-filled courtyard in Taipei, Taiwan. One of Chang’s favourite pastimes was to invite Hu to the courtyard to take pictures of the flowers in his garden. Photo: Yuz Museum
When Chiang Kai-shek’s photographer snapped Chang Ta-chien’s flower garden – rarely seen images on display in Shanghai
- Seventy images of artist Chang Ta-chien’s flower-filled Taipei courtyard, taken by Hu Chung-hsien, Chiang Kai-shek’s official photographer, have gone on show
- The photographs, embellished with Chang’s calligraphy, have not been seen in public since 1983 – and could be shown in Hong Kong when the Yuz Museum show ends
