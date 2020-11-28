“A Room that can Move” at Shanghai Power Station of Art museum features an installation by Zhang Enli composed of over 1,000 painted paper boxes. The exhibition spans the Chinese artist’s journey from dark-hued figurative art to abstract painting. Photo: Shanghai Power Station of Art Museum
Zhang Enli, Chinese abstract painter who wasn’t boxed in by his early figurative art
- Shanghai-based artist puts his early figurative art down to feelings of rage and anxiety, and says he has mellowed since. Now he calmly paints empty paper boxes
- In 2000, his artistic watershed, he began painting boxes, buckets and other containers as a reaction against a human fascination with spectacle
Topic | Art
