A huge, headless statue of a stone Buddha, measuring 9m high, has been discovered amid a residential complex in Chongqing, China. Photo: Daidu
Giant Buddha statue found between buildings in China, but where’s its head?
- The 9m-high statue aroused attention recently after a number of internet users posted its image on social media
- Many residents who have lived nearby for decades said they were unaware of its existence
Topic | China Society
A huge, headless statue of a stone Buddha, measuring 9m high, has been discovered amid a residential complex in Chongqing, China. Photo: Daidu