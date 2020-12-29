Acclaimed Chinese pianist Fou Ts’ong, 86, has died of Covid-19 in the UK. Photo: Hong Kong Sinfonietta Acclaimed Chinese pianist Fou Ts’ong, 86, has died of Covid-19 in the UK. Photo: Hong Kong Sinfonietta
Art

Obituary | Acclaimed Chinese-born pianist Fou Ts’ong, 86, dies from Covid-19 in the UK

  • Born in Shanghai in 1934, Fou was particularly revered for his acclaimed interpretation of Chopin
  • After leaving China on a scholarship in 1955 he did not return to the country until 1979 when the Cultural Revolution ended

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:43pm, 29 Dec, 2020

