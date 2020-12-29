Acclaimed Chinese pianist Fou Ts’ong, 86, has died of Covid-19 in the UK. Photo: Hong Kong Sinfonietta
Art
Obituary | Acclaimed Chinese-born pianist Fou Ts’ong, 86, dies from Covid-19 in the UK
- Born in Shanghai in 1934, Fou was particularly revered for his acclaimed interpretation of Chopin
- After leaving China on a scholarship in 1955 he did not return to the country until 1979 when the Cultural Revolution ended
Topic | Art
Acclaimed Chinese pianist Fou Ts’ong, 86, has died of Covid-19 in the UK. Photo: Hong Kong Sinfonietta