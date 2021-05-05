Mainland boy band competition show Youth with You Season 3 has been taken off the air after the parents of one of its contestants, Tony Yu Jingtian, were alleged to have links to illegal businesses. Photo: iQiyi
Chinese boy band TV show ‘Youth With You’, with Blackpink’s Lisa as judge, goes off the air after competitor’s parents alleged to have links to illegal activities
- Youth With You Season 3 has been suspended after allegations surrounding Tony Yu Jingtian’s family
- The lead competitor’s parents have been accused of having links to illegal businesses
