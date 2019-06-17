Channels

Wang Qianyuan (top) and Zhang Junyi in a still from The Eight Hundred, a film about the Battle of Shanghai which was pulled from the Shanghai International Film Festival.
Entertainment

Why the first Chinese Imax war film The Eight Hundred was pulled from Shanghai film festival

  • The film, telling the story of the defence of the Sihang Warehouse against the Japanese army, was cancelled for ‘technical reasons’
  • The cancellation led to online anger with some saying the film was cancelled for glorifying the Chinese Nationalist army
Topic |   Chinese language cinema
Elaine Yau

Elaine Yau  

Published: 2:00pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:33pm, 17 Jun, 2019

Huang Lu (left) and Zu Feng in a still from Summer of Changsha, which Zu directed.
Entertainment

Cannes 2019: Summer of Changsha film review – crime drama smoulders but fails to spark

  • Debutant director Zu Feng also plays the lead character, an angst-ridden cop whose investigation into a murder brings him face to face with the victim’s sister
  • Both feel responsible for the death of a loved one – cue sad looks and grave talk, and a murder mystery turned relationship drama that in the end lacks soul
Topic |   Chinese language cinema
Clarence Tsui

Clarence Tsui  

Published: 10:38am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 10:38am, 23 May, 2019

Huang Lu (left) and Zu Feng in a still from Summer of Changsha, which Zu directed.
