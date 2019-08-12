Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Wu Jing in a scene from Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth. Shanghai Fortress has failed to build on its success, however.
Entertainment

China sci-fi film Shanghai Fortress fails to build on The Wandering Earth’s success

  • Critics, film-goers blast the alien invasion fantasy, rated 3.3 out of 10 on film rating website Douban, for lead actor Lu Han’s bad acting and its incoherence
  • Internet users say good prospects for Chinese sci-fi have been dashed by film’s failure, and its director takes responsibility in apologetic Weibo post
Topic |   Chinese language cinema
Elaine Yau

Elaine Yau  

Updated: 7:30pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Wu Jing in a scene from Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth. Shanghai Fortress has failed to build on its success, however.
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese animation Nezha returns to the silver screen after 40 years.
Entertainment

Monkey King, move over: Nezha, teen hero of Chinese mythology, gets a Gen Z spin in return to the big screen

  • Tale of a legendary anti-authority figure officially opens in cinemas across China on Friday, and his fight now is against prejudice and social exclusion
  • The first Chinese 3D animated film in the IMAX format, it took three years and 20 special effects studios to complete
Topic |   Chinese language cinema
Oasis Li

Oasis Li  

Updated: 7:59pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese animation Nezha returns to the silver screen after 40 years.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.