Wu Jing in a scene from Chinese sci-fi blockbuster The Wandering Earth. Shanghai Fortress has failed to build on its success, however.
China sci-fi film Shanghai Fortress fails to build on The Wandering Earth’s success
- Critics, film-goers blast the alien invasion fantasy, rated 3.3 out of 10 on film rating website Douban, for lead actor Lu Han’s bad acting and its incoherence
- Internet users say good prospects for Chinese sci-fi have been dashed by film’s failure, and its director takes responsibility in apologetic Weibo post
Chinese animation Nezha returns to the silver screen after 40 years.
Monkey King, move over: Nezha, teen hero of Chinese mythology, gets a Gen Z spin in return to the big screen
- Tale of a legendary anti-authority figure officially opens in cinemas across China on Friday, and his fight now is against prejudice and social exclusion
- The first Chinese 3D animated film in the IMAX format, it took three years and 20 special effects studios to complete
