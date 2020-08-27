A still from The Eight Hundred. Some critics penned the movie for sensationalising heroics of Nationalist soldiers and the patriotic civilian response on the foreign concessions side of the river.
Chinese war movie The Eight Hundred a hit with film-goers, but critics say it is sensationalist and distorts history
- The film, whose release was delayed apparently because of its focus on Nationalist Chinese soldiers, depicts events during the Battle of Shanghai in 1937
- Critics say the film, about outnumbered soldiers who hold up Japanese invaders for four days, is corny and distorts history, but fans have flocked to see it
Topic | Chinese language cinema
