Tibetan herdsman Zhaxi Dingzhen shot to fame by accident after he appeared in a video that went viral on Chinese social media platform Douyin. Image: Douyin
China’s most handsome man right now? Tibetan herder wows Chinese social media with rugged good looks

  • A viral video of 20-year-old Zhaxi Dingzhen walking in front of his home on the Tibetan plateau saw thousands of netizens comment on his ‘wild’ handsomeness
  • Reports that he has been invited onto TV programmes have been met with criticism online by those believing he should not become a ‘victim of capitalism’

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:15pm, 25 Nov, 2020

