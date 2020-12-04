01:47
Horse riding official becomes online sensation in China with viral videos
Influencers in rural China boost tourism and trade, from a hot Tibetan herder to a cool, ‘too beautiful’ horse rider in Xinjiang
- An official’s videos of herself riding in horseback across the snows of Xinjiang has helped bring in tens of thousands of dollars for farmers in her county
- It follows the craze for Tibetan herder Zhaxi Dingzhen. Now regional governments are scouring their populations for similar ambassadors to promote remote areas
