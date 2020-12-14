A scene from 10 Months With You. The short film about surrogacy has been denounced by some Chinese viewers for “beautifying” the practice, which is banned in China, but praised by others for sparking debate about an issue of social concern.
Chinese viewers divided over film about surrogacy, illegal in China but which thrives via underground networks
- Chen Kaige’s short film 10 Months With You has been called out for ‘beautifying’ surrogacy, sparking uproar on Chinese social media
- But some have fought back, including a film reviewer who highlighted the hypocrisy after viewers previously complained about a lack of ‘real’ films in China
