Hollywood actress Meryl Streep recited a famous Tang dynasty poem on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sending Chinese social media into a frenzy. Photo: Getty Images
After Meryl Streep recites poem in Chinese on US TV, four celebrities who are fluent in the language and two Trump grandkids who are learning
- Streep learned a famous Tang dynasty poem in 2011, intending to recite it on stage in China accompanied by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, but got cold feet and used English
- Nine years on, Stephen Colbert challenged her to recite it, and the Chinese internet lit up. But there are other celebrities who are fluent in Chinese
