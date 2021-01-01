Sheren Tang says her role in Rosy Business, in which she plays a businessman’s concubine who takes charge of his affairs after he died, is one of the acting jobs she has enjoyed the most.
Television Broadcasts (TVB)
Queen of Chinese TV dramas Sheren Tang on real love, getting respect in China, and why she won’t take on any more roles like the one that made her famous
- The actress was lauded for her performance as Consort Yu in the palace intrigue drama War and Beauty, but Tang says she has sworn off the genre for good
- She says she only wants roles that will positively affect people’s lives – and that she is taken more seriously as an actress in China than in Hong Kong
Topic | Television Broadcasts (TVB)
Sheren Tang says her role in Rosy Business, in which she plays a businessman’s concubine who takes charge of his affairs after he died, is one of the acting jobs she has enjoyed the most.