Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam
The first Chinese Marvel superhero, Shang-Chi, is great, but Hollywood must push more Chinese and Hong Kong stories and talent
- First Marvel superhero film with a lead who’s Chinese, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is a start but Hollywood needs to do more to represent Asians
- Studios should not focus only on making money from China, and should stop using Hong Kong just as a pretty backdrop and start featuring our stories and talent
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Luisa Tam has been a journalist for more than 30 years. She has held a variety of roles during her career, including working as a producer for NDR German TV, a media campaigner with Greenpeace, and as the deputy managing editor of Eastern Express. She previously worked at the Post from 1988 to 1990, before rejoining in her current role in 2015.