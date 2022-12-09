Wang Leehom (seen above performing in Jiangsu province, China, in 2018), who has been out of the limelight after a messy divorce, has announced a comeback gig in Las Vegas in January 2023. Photo: AP
Singer Wang Leehom’s comeback from divorce scandal, with Las Vegas concert, divides social media
- Taiwanese-American Wang Leehom’s break-up with his wife Lee Jinglei, who accused him of infidelity, divided fans and drew the ire of the Chinese Communist Party
- News of his comeback concert in Las Vegas led some internet users to point out that male stars are treated more leniently than female stars when they transgress
