For the over 60s, recognition that sex is less about the destination and more about the journey is important. Photo: Alamy
How to make sex after 60 exciting, pleasurable and comfortable, and the health benefits involved
- There are many things to be celebrated about sex after 60, including having the time to play and explore, as well as physical and mental health benefits
- All kinds of products exist to make it more comfortable on ageing bodies, such as special pillows, straps and swings, medication, and sex toys
Topic | Health and wellness
