Luisa Tam
Luisa Tam
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

The Naked Truth by Luisa Tam

How to get turned on, why you don't need to be a sex god, and the value of 'maintenance sex'

  • From visiting an adult sex shop together to a night on the dance floor, there are many ways for long-term couples to turn up the heat
  • It is important to be in the mood because it allows for a more intimate connection, says a clinical psychologist and sex therapist
Luisa Tam

Luisa Tam  

Published: 2:00am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 31 Mar, 2019

For the over 60s, recognition that sex is less about the destination and more about the journey is important. Photo: Alamy
Health & Wellness

How to make sex after 60 exciting, pleasurable and comfortable, and the health benefits involved

  • There are many things to be celebrated about sex after 60, including having the time to play and explore, as well as physical and mental health benefits
  • All kinds of products exist to make it more comfortable on ageing bodies, such as special pillows, straps and swings, medication, and sex toys
Topic | Health and wellness
Anthea Rowan

Anthea Rowan  

Published: 10:30pm, 22 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:18pm, 23 Mar, 2019

For the over 60s, recognition that sex is less about the destination and more about the journey is important. Photo: Alamy
