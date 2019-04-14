Channels

Opinion

SCMP Columnist

The Naked Truth by Luisa Tam

Erectile dysfunction: how you can still have a happy sex life and why men shouldn’t be ashamed

  • Every man experiences some erection problems due to physical or emotional issues, while an unhealthy lifestyle and poor fitness levels also play a part
  • If you don’t put pressure on yourself and explore other ways to be intimate, fun in the bedroom can still be had
Published: 5:00am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:00am, 14 Apr, 2019

Opinion

SCMP Columnist

The Naked Truth by Luisa Tam

When to talk to kids about sex and benefits of regular open discussion

  • It is healthier to have many little conversations from a young age, rather than one big sex talk at a certain age, says a Hong Kong clinical psychologist
  • Children as young as two can be curious about their body parts, so that is when parents can start using proper terminology like penis and vagina
Published: 2:00am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 7 Apr, 2019

