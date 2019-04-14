Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
The Naked Truth by Luisa Tam
Erectile dysfunction: how you can still have a happy sex life and why men shouldn’t be ashamed
- Every man experiences some erection problems due to physical or emotional issues, while an unhealthy lifestyle and poor fitness levels also play a part
- If you don’t put pressure on yourself and explore other ways to be intimate, fun in the bedroom can still be had
When to talk to kids about sex and benefits of regular open discussion
- It is healthier to have many little conversations from a young age, rather than one big sex talk at a certain age, says a Hong Kong clinical psychologist
- Children as young as two can be curious about their body parts, so that is when parents can start using proper terminology like penis and vagina
