Brenda Scofield at her Fetish Fashion shop in Central in July, 2005. She has packed more into her life than the average person. Photo: SCMP
Schoolteacher, fetish shop owner, counsellor – life has been all about making human connections for Brenda Scofield

  • The former owner of controversial shop Fetish Fashion in Hong Kong, Brenda Scofield, 73, reflects on her eventful life
  • In her current role as chairwoman of a suicide prevention NGO, she says, she offers ‘an ear without judgment … It’s what we all want, isn’t it?’
Luisa Tam
Updated: 2:00pm, 28 Mar, 2020

