An elderly man pushes a woman wearing a face mask in a wheelchair adorned with the Chinese national flag in Beijing. The Chinese government plans to raise the retirement age, a move that has upset workers. Photo: AFP
‘It’s hard for women over 50 to find jobs’: retirement age revision plans in China spark anger
- With state pension fund set to run out of money by 2035 as the population rapidly ages, authorities plan to ‘postpone the retirement age in a gradual manner’
- China’s retirement age has not changed for more than four decades, and is lower than that in many other Asian countries and Western nations
Topic | Families in China
