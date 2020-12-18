The coronavirus has made Chinese parents reassess their children’s education. Photo: AP The coronavirus has made Chinese parents reassess their children’s education. Photo: AP
Coronavirus makes Chinese parents fearful of sending their children overseas to study

  • ‘Parents always put their children’s safety as first priority, followed by the academic level of the schools,’ boss of marketing firm says
  • Covid-19 has also interrupted the opening of several international schools in China

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:15am, 18 Dec, 2020

