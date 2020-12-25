Wu Xieyu, a 25-year-old former Peking University student, faces a murder charge in Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Fujian after the body of his mother was found wrapped in plastic. Photo: Weibo
Peking University student Wu Xieyu tells murder trial he killed his mother out of compassion not conflict
- Wu was a model student before his mother’s body was found wrapped in plastic and he was arrested with dozens of fake ID cards
- Prosecutors have asked for a lighter sentence because the accused man cooperated with police and admitted every detail
Topic | Crime
