Peking University student Wu Xieyu tells murder trial he killed his mother out of compassion not conflict

  • Wu was a model student before his mother’s body was found wrapped in plastic and he was arrested with dozens of fake ID cards
  • Prosecutors have asked for a lighter sentence because the accused man cooperated with police and admitted every detail

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 7:09pm, 25 Dec, 2020

Wu Xieyu, a 25-year-old former Peking University student, faces a murder charge in Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Fujian after the body of his mother was found wrapped in plastic. Photo: Weibo
