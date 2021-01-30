Opinion
Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung and Chow Yun-fat were kings and queen when Hong Kong TV dramas ruled. We need to rediscover their magic
- Before the era of smartphones, Hong Kong families used to gather to watch television together over dinner – shows such as The Bund and Police Cadet
- Those TV series had a unique local charm. Broadcaster TVB thinks China is key to reviving Hong Kong TV, but shows must keep their local qualities
Luisa Tam has been a journalist for more than 30 years. She has held a variety of roles during her career, including working as a producer for NDR German TV, a media campaigner with Greenpeace, and as the deputy managing editor of Eastern Express. She previously worked at the Post from 1988 to 1990, before rejoining in her current role in 2015.