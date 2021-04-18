Opinion
SCMP Columnist
The Naked Truth by Luisa Tam
Negativity is like slow-acting poison for a relationship. Counter it by focusing on the positives, what’s good about your partner, and treasure your time together
- It may be that you take each other for granted, or are feeling bored. Whatever the cause of your negativity, you can still draw strength from your relationship
- Create a secure environment where you can learn to express your needs in a positive, guilt-free way, and appreciate the little daily moments you spend together
Luisa Tam has been a journalist for more than 30 years. She has held a variety of roles during her career, including working as a producer for NDR German TV, a media campaigner with Greenpeace, and as the deputy managing editor of Eastern Express. She previously worked at the Post from 1988 to 1990, before rejoining in her current role in 2015.