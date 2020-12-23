Although young people in China think long johns are “old-fashioned”, a teacher’s video for her students on wearing them properly in the winter has gone viral. Photo: Sohu Although young people in China think long johns are “old-fashioned”, a teacher’s video for her students on wearing them properly in the winter has gone viral. Photo: Sohu
Although young people in China think long johns are “old-fashioned”, a teacher’s video for her students on wearing them properly in the winter has gone viral. Photo: Sohu
Lifestyle /  Fashion & Beauty

Teacher’s video advice to wear long johns goes viral in wintry China, where some young people shun the underwear as old-fashioned

  • Seeing two of her pupils without long johns – which youngsters in China consider lack taste – teacher in central province of Henan posts some advice
  • Viewers praised her instructions on how to wear long johns to ward off colds, but it was the teacher’s concern for her students that made her a sensation

Topic |   Social media
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:51am, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Although young people in China think long johns are “old-fashioned”, a teacher’s video for her students on wearing them properly in the winter has gone viral. Photo: Sohu Although young people in China think long johns are “old-fashioned”, a teacher’s video for her students on wearing them properly in the winter has gone viral. Photo: Sohu
Although young people in China think long johns are “old-fashioned”, a teacher’s video for her students on wearing them properly in the winter has gone viral. Photo: Sohu
READ FULL ARTICLE