Although young people in China think long johns are “old-fashioned”, a teacher’s video for her students on wearing them properly in the winter has gone viral. Photo: Sohu
Teacher’s video advice to wear long johns goes viral in wintry China, where some young people shun the underwear as old-fashioned
- Seeing two of her pupils without long johns – which youngsters in China consider lack taste – teacher in central province of Henan posts some advice
- Viewers praised her instructions on how to wear long johns to ward off colds, but it was the teacher’s concern for her students that made her a sensation
Topic | Social media
Although young people in China think long johns are “old-fashioned”, a teacher’s video for her students on wearing them properly in the winter has gone viral. Photo: Sohu