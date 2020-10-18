US-based American-Chinese fast-food chain Panda Express has come to China, opening its first outlet is in the city of Kunming. Photo: Elaine Yau
New in China: Panda Express, famous for kung pao chicken, broccoli and beef, and other American twists on Chinese food
- Panda Express in Kunming opens to mixed reviews, offering a 20-item menu including sour and spicy fish, broccoli and beef, and a range of breakfast dishes
- Of four reviews posted so far on review site Dianping, three praise Panda Express for its portion sizes, good atmosphere and low prices; only one is negative
Topic | Food and Drinks
