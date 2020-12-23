A man adds plastic containers to a heap of discarded plastic in Shanghai. China generates more than 80 million tonnes of plastic waste a year, and has vowed to reduce the total next year. Cities have begun implementing curbs on plastic usage, such as a ban on plastic straws in Chengdu. Photo: AFP
Bans on plastic straws, plates and cutlery come in as China ramps up its war on plastic to reduce the volume of waste the country generates
- China’s promise to reduce plastic consumption and the waste it generates goes full steam ahead as more local governments join national clean-up campaign
- Chengdu has announced a ban on the use of plastic straws in restaurants, cafes, and tea houses, while Guangzhou outlaws use of plastic tableware
