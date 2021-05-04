Australian wine meets Chinese hospitality at the Hollick Hotel Wen'an, a 90- minute drive from Beijing and Tianjin.
Hilton Hotels’ new winery property near Beijing aims to promote wine appreciation among its guests
- The Hollick Hotel Wen’an, in a newly built chateau 90 minutes from the Chinese capital, offers winery tours, wine appreciation and sommelier training
- The property is surrounded by 20 hectares of vineyards, planted with shiraz wine grapes in collaboration with the Chinese-owned Hollick winery in Australia
Topic | Tourism
