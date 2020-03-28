Chinese children attend a computer class in Beijing to learn how to properly use the internet. Those in poorer parts of the country lack sufficient access to the internet, as the switch to online teaching during the coronavirus outbreak in China showed. Photo: AFP
Why China’s digital divide, exposed by coronavirus crisis, is not going away any time soon
- Mainland China’s coronavirus outbreak exposed a huge digital divide, with some students from poorer regions lacking resources for online learning
- Access to the internet is not considered a daily necessity at China’s policy level, unlike in European countries such as Norway and Iceland
