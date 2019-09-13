Channels

Following an outbreak of leptospira hebdomadis, dog owners are being advised to prevent their dogs drinking from streams and watercourses. Photo: Alamy
Health & Wellness

Hong Kong dog owners warned to be vigilant around water after new disease strain discovered

  • A rise in the number of dogs dying from leptospirosis has been blamed on a strain new to Hong Kong
  • Vets advise owners to keep dogs on a leash around watercourses to prevent them from playing in or drinking potentially tainted water
Topic |   Health and wellness
Kylie Knott

Kylie Knott  

Updated: 6:00pm, 13 Sep, 2019

A tourist poses with a tiger cub. A tiger selfie is often the highlight of a trip to Thailand for many holidaymakers. Photo: Alamy
Travel

Stopping animal cruelty at tourist attractions - what not to do

  • The wildlife director of World Animal Protec­tion puts it: ‘If you can ride it, hug it or have a selfie with a wild animal, then you can be sure it is cruel’
  • From donkeys carrying tourists up punishing hills on Santorini to camels bleeding in their harnesses in Giza, tourist traps are hotbeds of animal exploitation
Topic |   Travel pros and cons
Tim Pile

Tim Pile  

Updated: 6:50am, 6 Sep, 2019

