Following an outbreak of leptospira hebdomadis, dog owners are being advised to prevent their dogs drinking from streams and watercourses. Photo: Alamy
Hong Kong dog owners warned to be vigilant around water after new disease strain discovered
- A rise in the number of dogs dying from leptospirosis has been blamed on a strain new to Hong Kong
- Vets advise owners to keep dogs on a leash around watercourses to prevent them from playing in or drinking potentially tainted water
Topic | Health and wellness
Following an outbreak of leptospira hebdomadis, dog owners are being advised to prevent their dogs drinking from streams and watercourses. Photo: Alamy
A tourist poses with a tiger cub. A tiger selfie is often the highlight of a trip to Thailand for many holidaymakers. Photo: Alamy
Stopping animal cruelty at tourist attractions - what not to do
- The wildlife director of World Animal Protection puts it: ‘If you can ride it, hug it or have a selfie with a wild animal, then you can be sure it is cruel’
- From donkeys carrying tourists up punishing hills on Santorini to camels bleeding in their harnesses in Giza, tourist traps are hotbeds of animal exploitation
Topic | Travel pros and cons
A tourist poses with a tiger cub. A tiger selfie is often the highlight of a trip to Thailand for many holidaymakers. Photo: Alamy