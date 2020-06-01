From a mother ‘reuniting’ with her dead daughter to online classes during the pandemic, digital technology is changing the way people who need support, counselling and social services will get help. Photo: MBC.
How AI, virtual reality and augmented reality will improve social services: the future of health care in the 5G era

  • The advent of 5G digital technology will expand the ways social services can be provided, a Hong Kong expert believes
  • Services moved online amid the coronavirus pandemic, and soon a doctor anywhere in the world will be able to conduct virtual home visits for the vulnerable
Luisa Tam
Updated: 7:37pm, 1 Jun, 2020

