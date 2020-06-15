Miracle, a dog Scot Amanda Leask rescued from a truck carrying 1,000 dogs from Thailand for consumption in Vietnam, performs on Britain’s Got Talent. Their appearance on the show raised awareness of the upcoming Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China. Photo: Dymond, Thames, Syco, ITV
Miracle the rescue dog’s spot on TV show Britain’s Got Talent shines light on Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China
- Rescued, almost dead, from dog meat traders in Thailand, Miracle was adopted by Amanda Leask
- Their appearance on Britain’s Got Talent raised awareness about the dog meat trade in Asia, and a notorious culinary festival in southwest China
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Miracle, a dog Scot Amanda Leask rescued from a truck carrying 1,000 dogs from Thailand for consumption in Vietnam, performs on Britain’s Got Talent. Their appearance on the show raised awareness of the upcoming Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China. Photo: Dymond, Thames, Syco, ITV