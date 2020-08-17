The coronavirus pandemic is affecting mental well-being, and lockdowns and work from home initiatives are adding to the stress. Photo: Shutterstock
Mental health and working from home: what companies can do to help staff amid prolonged Covid-19 disruption
- Employees report an increase in stress caused by the coronavirus and working in isolation, and an expert says more people feel anxious, lonely and burned out
- Companies need to make sure support is available for staff, and managers should reach out to them, an expert says. An employer tells us steps he has taken
Topic | Wellness
