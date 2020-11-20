Overweight Chinese students stretch after swimming during training at a camp held for overweight children in Beijing. A change in the national high-school entrance exam may motivate schoolchildren to be more physically active. Credit: Getty Images
To reduce obesity, more weight is being put on sport in China’s high-school entrance exam
- ‘Even walking a few hundred metres would make him feel short of breath,’ says the worried mother of a Shanghai boy in sixth grade at school
- China’s education ministry, recognising that millions like him are physically inactive and overweight, will put more weight on sport in the school entrance exam
