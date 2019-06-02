Rose Yang (left) visits a patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in a hospital in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Facebook/Rose Yang Yu-xing
The fight of her life – for the right to die. Taiwan activist on patient autonomy law, the first in Asia
- Rose Yang learned at 19 she would spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair. Straight away she started helping people like her make the most of their lives
- Now she is celebrating Taiwan’s passage of the first right-to-die law in Asia, which she championed and, one day, will use; until then she’ll ‘live life well’
Topic | Medicine
Rose Yang (left) visits a patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in a hospital in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Facebook/Rose Yang Yu-xing
Irish gay rights activist Rory O'Neil (aka drag queen Panti Bliss) in Hong Kong. “The power of the personal story and coming out is what changes societies,” he says. Photo: Tory Ho
Same-sex marriage in Asia inevitable, says gay rights activist – ‘Ireland was so conservative ... yet Ireland changed its views’
- Rory O’Neill, also known as drag queen Panti Bliss, was instrumental in the campaign in Ireland for marriage equality in 2015
- He says the Asian LGBTIQ community must become more visible and show they are ‘just as boring and ordinary as everyone else’
Topic | LGBTI
Irish gay rights activist Rory O'Neil (aka drag queen Panti Bliss) in Hong Kong. “The power of the personal story and coming out is what changes societies,” he says. Photo: Tory Ho