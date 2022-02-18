Chinese members of K-pop groups, like Ningning (third from left) of Aespa, are being criticised for not bowing like their Korean counterparts. Photo: @aespa_official/Instagram
Should Chinese K-pop stars bow? Culture clash hots up, sparked by China-Korea Olympics controversies
- Contentious decisions at the Beijing Olympics have prompted fierce debate between Korean and Chinese internet users – which has spilled over into K-pop
- Chinese members of pop groups are being slated for not bowing like their Korean counterparts, but some experts argue fans should ‘respect cultural differences’
