Safety concerns are growing over the scheduled concert of K-pop titans BTS in Busan, South Korea, in October, as there are fears that a lack of necessary infrastructure and preparation at the concert venue may cause massive traffic congestion, inconvenience to the audience and even possible accidents. On August 24, the group’s agency, Big Hit Music, and the Busan metropolitan government said the septet would hold the “BTS Yet to Come in Busan” concert on October 15 for free to support the port city’s bid to host the World Expo 2030, as the group is one of the Expo bid ambassadors. For the audience of 100,000 members – 50,000 seated and 50,000 standing – the city said it would set up a special concert venue at a former glass factory site near Ilgwang Beach. The purpose of the concert is to promote Busan as the host city of the Expo, right? But you are pushing ahead with the plan without considering safety and other issues. A commenter on social media site Naver However, this plan is worrying BTS fans and Busan residents because the location is the least ideal concert venue for such a large number of spectators. According to a notice posted on the fan community platform Weverse on August 30, there will be only one gate for access to the site from Ilgwang Station on the Donghae Line, the closest subway station to the venue, even though most of the 100,000 audience members are expected to arrive via the subway because only public transport will be allowed around the area on the day of the concert. Hong Kong Mirror concert accident ‘avoidable, should not have happened’ It also takes about 15 minutes for people to walk the single 800-metre road between the station and the concert venue. As the former factory site has remained an empty lot for years, there are no facilities adequate for a large public gathering there, such as restaurants or toilets. The standing room for 50,000 people, which will be set up behind the 50,000 seats, will not have ticket numbers or sections, causing concerns that people may fall and get trampled on, resulting in injuries or even deaths, while trying to get a closer look at the stars. Fans are also saying a food ban at the venue is unrealistic because the organisers plan to allow people to enter starting at 9am for the 6pm concert to prevent congestion during entry – which means those entering at 9am will not get any food until the show is over about 12 hours later. All of these concerns are compounded by the already existing problems involving hotels and other accommodation providers charging extortionate prices. Accommodation owners in the city have hiked room prices by as much as 10 times. Many people are also complaining that hotels and motels unilaterally cancelled their reservations and told customers to make new bookings at exorbitant prices. South Korea may ask public to help decide if BTS should bypass military service Under the circumstances, fans and residents are calling on Busan to change the concert venue to a more accessible and more prepared site such as Busan Asiad Main Stadium, which can accommodate about 60,000 spectators. But the city government is insisting on the former factory site, saying it is the only place that allows 100,000 people and a large stage. Online users are talking about the possible adverse effects of the well-intentioned concert. “The purpose of the concert is to promote Busan as the host city of the Expo, right? But you are pushing ahead with the plan without considering safety and other issues. What a good effect the concert will bring!” an internet user wrote on Naver. “The Busan government is organising the event but if anything goes wrong, BTS will be blamed. This is not right,” another online commenter wrote. Read the full story at The Korea Times