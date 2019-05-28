A man receives a traditional rubdown by a staff member at Shuang Xing Tang, the oldest public bathhouse in the Chinese capital, Beijing, which is threatened with demolition. Photo: Simon Song
Last days of Beijing’s oldest bathhouse, a place for rubdowns, cricket fights, and Chinese chess
- Demolition threatens Shuang Xing Tang, the Chinese capital’s last traditional bathhouse, built in 1916 but standing in the way of urban redevelopment
- It’s a place for no-frills communal bathing popular with older men, and hardly makes money, but it’s a place for friends to meet – and bring their songbirds
Topic | Chinese culture
Arima Onsen in Kobe, Japan. The hot springs resort town is not very large and you could comprehensively cover the entire town in a day trip from Osaka. Photo: Alamy
Arima Onsen: the Japanese hot springs resort that’s much more than a winter spa town
- One of Japan’s oldest spa towns, Arima is famous for its mineral-rich waters said to be excellent for alleviating muscle pain and joint ailments
- But unlike many hot springs hotspots which people only visit in winter, Arima is a wonderful place to visit all year round, especially in summer
Topic | Asia Travel
