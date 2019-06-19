A Singapore Airlines plane takes off at Changi Airport. The airline was eclipsed by Qatar Airways for the title of World’s Best Airline in the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards, but came away with four accolades, including World’s Best Cabin Crew and World’s Best First Class. Photo: Reuters
Singapore Airlines slips to second best, Cathay Pacific up to fourth in Skytrax World Airline Awards
- Qatar Airways named World’s Best Airline a record fifth time in 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards; chief executive hails ‘a landmark achievement’
- Philippine Airlines voted World’s Most Improved Airline, AirAsia World’s Best Low-Cost Airline; awards based on votes of nearly 22 million passengers worldwide
Topic | Aviation
A Singapore Airlines plane takes off at Changi Airport. The airline was eclipsed by Qatar Airways for the title of World’s Best Airline in the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards, but came away with four accolades, including World’s Best Cabin Crew and World’s Best First Class. Photo: Reuters
Uber’s North Star flying electric vehicle concept has a cabin seating four passengers.
Uber air taxi designs: six eVTOL vehicles that could take you on your first trip
- Boeing, Embraer and Bell are among several companies that are building air transport vehicles that Uber could adopt for its air taxi service
- Uber says it will conduct flight demonstrations for Uber Air in 2020 and that its aerial ride-sharing service will be commercially available in 2023
Topic | Uber
Uber’s North Star flying electric vehicle concept has a cabin seating four passengers.