Pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, March 13, 2019. Journalist Peter Robison marks the fall of Boeing in his book, Flying Blind. Photo: EPA
Review |
How decades of deskilling at Boeing doomed two 737 MAX flights – author dissects the death of its safety culture at the hands of corporate profiteers
- Aviation reporter Peter Robison charts the hollowing out of a once-great engineering company by managers focused on narrow corporate self-interest and profit
- Their cost-cutting, the firing of thousands of engineers and a disregard for safety led to the crashes of two brand new Boeing 737 MAX airliners, he writes
Topic | Boeing
Pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, March 13, 2019. Journalist Peter Robison marks the fall of Boeing in his book, Flying Blind. Photo: EPA