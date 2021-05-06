Since 2005, Educating Girls of Rural China has sponsored the education of young women like Qian Tuoxiong (pictured) – and a new photo book reveals the impact the non-profit has had on their lives. Photo: Olivia Martin-McGuire Since 2005, Educating Girls of Rural China has sponsored the education of young women like Qian Tuoxiong (pictured) – and a new photo book reveals the impact the non-profit has had on their lives. Photo: Olivia Martin-McGuire
China education
Non-profit that empowers rural Chinese women through education celebrated in portraits of some of those it has helped

  • A charity founded by a Chinese Canadian has funded the education of more than 1,400 women in rural China, some from families earning just US$400 a year
  • Photographer Olivia Martin-McGuire helped Educating Girls of Rural China celebrate its 15th anniversary by shooting portraits of women it helped

Kylie Knott
Updated: 3:46pm, 6 May, 2021

