Since 2005, Educating Girls of Rural China has sponsored the education of young women like Qian Tuoxiong (pictured) – and a new photo book reveals the impact the non-profit has had on their lives. Photo: Olivia Martin-McGuire
Non-profit that empowers rural Chinese women through education celebrated in portraits of some of those it has helped
- A charity founded by a Chinese Canadian has funded the education of more than 1,400 women in rural China, some from families earning just US$400 a year
- Photographer Olivia Martin-McGuire helped Educating Girls of Rural China celebrate its 15th anniversary by shooting portraits of women it helped
Topic | China education
