In a world first, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have created a facial recognition app to identify individual humphead wrasse, an endangered coral fish species. Photo: Saving Face
Facial recognition app used to protect endangered coral reef fish species is a world first

  • Researchers at the University of Hong Kong created the free Saving Face app, which is released next month, to help identify individual humphead wrasse fish
  • The app uses the humpheads’ unique eye markings to help officials distinguish between legally and illegally traded fish. Humphead wrasse are prized by diners

Updated: 12:31pm, 20 May, 2021

