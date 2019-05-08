A screen shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the end of the day at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, as markets continued to react to uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations between the United States and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
US tariff threats rattle US stock markets, with major indexes all enduring sell-offs
- Investors take two days of threats by Trump administration officials to heart, fearing Washington and Beijing will not meet Friday deadline for a deal
- S & P and Dow each fall by more than 1.5 per cent, while Nasdaq slides nearly 2 per cent
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks while they line up for a group photo in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
US to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, Robert Lighthizer says, accusing Beijing of back-pedalling on trade commitments
- US negotiators recommending increasing tariffs to 25 per cent if agreement not reached by Friday
- Delegation from China will be in Washington from Thursday to continue talks; Vice-Premier Liu He expected to attend
