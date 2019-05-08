Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A screen shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the end of the day at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, as markets continued to react to uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations between the United States and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
News

US tariff threats rattle US stock markets, with major indexes all enduring sell-offs

  • Investors take two days of threats by Trump administration officials to heart, fearing Washington and Beijing will not meet Friday deadline for a deal
  • S & P and Dow each fall by more than 1.5 per cent, while Nasdaq slides nearly 2 per cent
Topic |   US-China trade war
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 6:17am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 6:16am, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen shows the Dow Jones Industrial Average at the end of the day at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, as markets continued to react to uncertainty surrounding trade negotiations between the United States and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks while they line up for a group photo in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday, Robert Lighthizer says, accusing Beijing of back-pedalling on trade commitments

  • US negotiators recommending increasing tariffs to 25 per cent if agreement not reached by Friday
  • Delegation from China will be in Washington from Thursday to continue talks; Vice-Premier Liu He expected to attend
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Reuters  

Published: 5:19am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 6:53am, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) listens as Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He speaks while they line up for a group photo in Beijing in February. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.