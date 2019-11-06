A plaque is unveiled at the museum by (from left) Pompidou Centre president Serge Lasvignes, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Fang Shizhong, director of Shanghai’s Xuhui district. Photo: Reuters
Chinese museum celebrates start of five-year collaboration with France’s Pompidou Centre
- Pompidou Centre chief says it is committed to showing off ‘charm and value’ of Chinese art
- Project means Shanghai museum is bringing works by artists such as Picasso and Chagall to China
One of four structures on the rooftop of the newly restored Longfu Temple in Beijing, China, that recreate the architecture of the original 15th century temple built during the Ming dynasty. Photo: Simon Song
David Hockney in the house: Beijing temple’s revival starts with art museum – Shanghai Xintiandi restorer talks us through the project
- Longfu Temple, near the Forbidden City, is being turned into a new cultural destination by Tony Wong, who overcame doubts about its feng shui
- M Woods Museum opened there as part of the project, with a show of works by British artist Hockney; a recreation of original Ming dynasty temple adorns a roof
