A documentary on last year’s siege of PolyU received an ‘adult only’ rating just two hours before a screening, its distributors said. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protest documentaries made to jump through hoops by classification authority ahead of screening, local film group says
- Non-profit group Ying E Chi Cinema says they were ordered to add warnings to the films, but could not say they were at government’s behest
- One of the two, which covered the siege of PolyU, received an ‘adult only’ rating just two hours before it was to screen
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A documentary on last year’s siege of PolyU received an ‘adult only’ rating just two hours before a screening, its distributors said. Photo: Winson Wong