Global web messenger platform WhatsApp was not functioning for users in Hong Kong and elsewhere in the world on Tuesday afternoon, prompting a surge in complaints in online forums. Reports began to flood onto a website that tracks online outages, as well as social media platforms Twitter and Facebook, at around 3pm, with users saying they could not send messages using the app. WhatsApp’s operator Meta acknowledged it had received user complaints about service abnormalities and would follow up on the matter. “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesman said. Downdetector, which tracks outages of websites and services, recorded a five-fold increase in the number of error reports in the span of 15 minutes, with 5,085 logged at 3.25pm, compared with 816 reports at 3.10pm. The topic WhatsApp was the most trending one on Twitter in Hong Kong, with 539,000 tweets posted by around 4pm. Puzzled residents turned to local online forum LIHKG to vent their frustrations, with many saying their sent messages were stuck in limbo, with the problem affecting both the smartphone and web-based versions. Some users claimed messages could still be sent but not received through one-on-one chats, while messages could not be delivered at all in group chats. “I thought my phone went haywire,” one commentator wrote.