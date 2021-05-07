An animal rights group has rescued almost 160 cats and dogs from an illegal "pet mystery box" operation that sells pets online as surprise gifts. Photo: Handout
‘Pet mystery box’: China’s dog and cat mail-order craze causes new outrage
- More than 150 cats and dogs shipped around China by an illegal business selling surprise pets
- Animal rights activists exposed the operation and found dead cats at the courier station where it was based
