A screenshot from the video shows 27-year-old Hongkonger Serena Lee on the ground after being shoved. Photo: YouTube
Australasia

Hong Kong, mainland Chinese students clash at New Zealand university over extradition bill

  • A video posted on social media shows three male mainland students at the University of Auckland arguing with and shoving a female student from Hong Kong
  • It follows an incident in Australia last week, when scuffles broke out between pro-democracy protesters and mainland students at the University of Queensland
Topic |   Anti-mainland China sentiments
SCMP

The New Zealand Herald  

Compiled by SCMP's Asia desk  

Updated: 4:34pm, 30 Jul, 2019

Protesters try to obstruct a man they accused of lashing out a protester from leaving the airport during a protest on Friday night. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Viral video clips show extradition bill protesters swearing and jostling elderly man trying to leave Hong Kong airport

  • Man is confronted as he wheels suitcase toward the bus stop, with witnesses saying he had earlier pushed a poster held by a young woman
  • Tens of thousands of protesters stage sit-in at arrival hall in a bid to win international support for campaign against extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 3:36pm, 27 Jul, 2019

