A screenshot from the video shows 27-year-old Hongkonger Serena Lee on the ground after being shoved. Photo: YouTube
Hong Kong, mainland Chinese students clash at New Zealand university over extradition bill
- A video posted on social media shows three male mainland students at the University of Auckland arguing with and shoving a female student from Hong Kong
- It follows an incident in Australia last week, when scuffles broke out between pro-democracy protesters and mainland students at the University of Queensland
Topic | Anti-mainland China sentiments
Protesters try to obstruct a man they accused of lashing out a protester from leaving the airport during a protest on Friday night. Photo: Facebook
Viral video clips show extradition bill protesters swearing and jostling elderly man trying to leave Hong Kong airport
- Man is confronted as he wheels suitcase toward the bus stop, with witnesses saying he had earlier pushed a poster held by a young woman
- Tens of thousands of protesters stage sit-in at arrival hall in a bid to win international support for campaign against extradition bill
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
