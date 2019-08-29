A flyer showing an image of councillor Paul Young and the initials of the Chinese Communist Party CCP. Photo: Handout/NZME
Racist flyers paint New Zealand councillor Paul Young as ‘member of Chinese Communist Party’
- The Howick councillor has lodged a complaint with the police alleging a racially motivated attack at the local body elections
- He said photocopies of his ad flyers showing his photo and the addition of the initials “CCP?” have been put up on notice boards at several supermarkets
Topic | New Zealand
Protesters supporting Hong Kong’s anti-government demonstrations make their feelings known in Vancouver last weekend. Photo: AFP
One China, two different worlds: how the great political divide is on full show overseas amid Hong Kong chaos
- Hong Kong students abroad have described an atmosphere of fear, intimidation and vitriol in dealing with ultra-nationalistic mainland Chinese since the city’s anti-government protests broke out
- With the gulf in understanding showing little sign of narrowing, universities are now grappling with concerns about freedom of speech
Topic | Hong Kong protests
