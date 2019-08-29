Channels

A flyer showing an image of councillor Paul Young and the initials of the Chinese Communist Party CCP. Photo: Handout/NZME
Australasia

Racist flyers paint New Zealand councillor Paul Young as ‘member of Chinese Communist Party’

  • The Howick councillor has lodged a complaint with the police alleging a racially motivated attack at the local body elections
  • He said photocopies of his ad flyers showing his photo and the addition of the initials “CCP?” have been put up on notice boards at several supermarkets
Topic |   New Zealand
The New Zealand Herald

The New Zealand Herald  

Updated: 10:06am, 29 Aug, 2019

A flyer showing an image of councillor Paul Young and the initials of the Chinese Communist Party CCP. Photo: Handout/NZME
Protesters supporting Hong Kong’s anti-government demonstrations make their feelings known in Vancouver last weekend. Photo: AFP
Politics

One China, two different worlds: how the great political divide is on full show overseas amid Hong Kong chaos

  • Hong Kong students abroad have described an atmosphere of fear, intimidation and vitriol in dealing with ultra-nationalistic mainland Chinese since the city’s anti-government protests broke out
  • With the gulf in understanding showing little sign of narrowing, universities are now grappling with concerns about freedom of speech
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 11:04am, 26 Aug, 2019

Protesters supporting Hong Kong’s anti-government demonstrations make their feelings known in Vancouver last weekend. Photo: AFP
