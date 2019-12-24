Liu Shichao, known as Hebei Pangzai or ‘Fatty’. Photo: Reuters
New Zealanders claim Chinese man’s ‘tornado beer’ chug was copied from late comedian Johnny Danger
- Hebei Pangzai has amassed online following from drinking videos. His major claim to fame was an old video shared on Twitter in August. It went viral, gaining 12 million views
- One of his most popular tricks involves swirling a beer and drinking it in seconds but New Zealanders insist credit for the ‘vortex’ should go to the late New Zealand comedian
